TEKcoin (TEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $162,815.00

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded 83% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TEKcoin has a market capitalization of $162,815.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org . TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEKcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

