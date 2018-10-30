Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $21.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.85 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

