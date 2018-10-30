Teck Resources (TECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

NYSE TECK opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

