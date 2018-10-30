TE Connectivity (TEL) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.45.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

