TE Connectivity (TEL) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.45.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
