TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,860 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Equinix worth $152,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.33. 17,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.76.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

