TCW Group Inc. Has $87.62 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,818 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Synchrony Financial worth $87,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 672,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 662,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 468,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 297,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,391. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

