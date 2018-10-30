TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 302,031 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $108,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,040,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,628,774,000 after buying an additional 1,772,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,398,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after buying an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Digital by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,493,000 after buying an additional 776,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 5,423,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $153,496.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $13,139,925.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $532,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

