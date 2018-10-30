Tapestry Inc (TPR) Holdings Increased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,352,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,715,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 224,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

