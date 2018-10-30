Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 199,142 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 21.5% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $175,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after buying an additional 1,182,927 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Shares of BABA opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

