Tahoe Resources (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.80 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.
TSE:THO opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. Tahoe Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.27.
About Tahoe Resources
Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.
