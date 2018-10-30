TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.17 ($23.46).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.30 ($23.60) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a one year high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

