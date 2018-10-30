Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,570 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

