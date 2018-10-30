T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Issues Earnings Results

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 5,652,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,685. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.49.

In other news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

