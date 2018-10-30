Syscoin Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $501,899.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00001455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00783298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020334 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 542,467,766 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

