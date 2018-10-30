Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Synergy Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SGYP stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.19.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after buying an additional 464,195 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 485,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 384,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.