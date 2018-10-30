Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Shares Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.61. 407,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 430,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 3,190.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

