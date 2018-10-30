Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

SNDX stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,190.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 266.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

