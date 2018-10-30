Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $14,486.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.76 or 0.10158708 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

