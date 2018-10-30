SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $345.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.22.

Shares of SIVB opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock worth $6,442,641 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,130,000 after acquiring an additional 471,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after acquiring an additional 371,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,584,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,976.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 145,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

