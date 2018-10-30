SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Intel Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

INTC stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

