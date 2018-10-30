SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE GGG opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Graco has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

