SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,241,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $412,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 501,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 471,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STI opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

