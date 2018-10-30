Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,809 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

