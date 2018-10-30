SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXCP. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 190,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.97%.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

