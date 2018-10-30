Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $11.56 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.