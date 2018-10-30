Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,160,000 after acquiring an additional 419,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 707,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,188,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,013,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9,807.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 297,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after acquiring an additional 294,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock remained flat at $$175.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 601,274 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

