Strs Ohio Sells 853 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,078,000 after purchasing an additional 391,138 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Argus increased their price target on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.