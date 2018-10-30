Strs Ohio Has $3.08 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (AWR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of American States Water worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

AWR opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. American States Water Co has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $541,026.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $89,319.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $819,760 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

