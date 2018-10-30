Strs Ohio Acquires 422 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $186.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $180.24 and a 52-week high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

