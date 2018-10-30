Strongco (SQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strongco (TSE:SQP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.98 million during the quarter. Strongco had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

SQP opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. Strongco has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$2.78.

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

