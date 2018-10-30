Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on QEP Resources (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
NYSE:QEP opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.
