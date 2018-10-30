Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on QEP Resources (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE:QEP opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,243,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,892,000 after buying an additional 1,677,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,702,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 1,486,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 590,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 492,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

