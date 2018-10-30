Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Board of Directors

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan, which permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, October 25th. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPI stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $1,986,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $3,012,805. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

