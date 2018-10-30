Stewardship Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (SSFN)

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Stewardship Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSFN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.13. Stewardship Financial has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.44%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stewardship Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

About Stewardship Financial

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

