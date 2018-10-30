Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 391.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

