Steven Madden (SHOO) Shares Up 9.9% After Strong Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.01. 1,509,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 702,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.33 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $398,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $771,405. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

