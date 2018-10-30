Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Seth S. Meltzer purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.