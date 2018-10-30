StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Major Shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp Buys 23,200 Shares

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $77,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 18,696 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,501.20.

On Friday, October 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 40,300 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $139,841.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 92,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 680,093 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,339,519.92.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 783,329 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,694,651.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,308. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.56.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 148,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GASS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

