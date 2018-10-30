State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $153,496.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $532,404 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

