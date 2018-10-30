State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $6 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 16,940.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 210.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the second quarter worth about $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 118.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.