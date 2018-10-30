State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $6.54 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 73.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,211 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.87 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

