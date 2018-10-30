Stars Group (TSGI) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TSGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE TSGI traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.37. The company had a trading volume of 346,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,129. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.75.

In related news, Director Jr. Alfred F. Hurley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,745 shares of company stock worth $49,374.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

