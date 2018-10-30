Stars Group (TSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.44

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 144452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Stars Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,803 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.