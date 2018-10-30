Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

