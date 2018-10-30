Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $7.67 Million in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Stock

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 565,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000. Adaptimmune Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

