Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.19.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

