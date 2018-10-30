Standex Int’l (SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

