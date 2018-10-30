Stamps.com (STMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP stock traded up $11.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.56. 6,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,389. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.02. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In other news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $649,634.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $187,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,880. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.