Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Hits $14.47 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00003078 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $251,359.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.02441268 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016406 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 83,592,442 coins and its circulating supply is 74,393,961 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

