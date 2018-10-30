Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,835,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,613,000 after acquiring an additional 258,868 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,662,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,832,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7547 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

