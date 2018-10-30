Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in Express Scripts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 168.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 79,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 45.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

